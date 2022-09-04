ST. LOUIS - Labor Day marks the end of summer road trips and vacations, however, a new AAA survey shows many people will continue to travel during the autumn months. According to the AAA’s late summer survey, about 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day weekend. Of those who plan to travel, the vast majority (82%) will go by automobile.



According to AAA travel advisors, the top destinations for hotel, cruise and tour bookings for Missourians are:

Las Vegas Miami Orlando Alaska Key West Nashville Hawaii Memphis New Orleans Europe

“More international destinations are open to travelers without COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Right now, travelers can find some great deals for future travel, especially on cruises. For those who want to travel in the fall, the best advice is to get those plans in place as soon as possible due to the pent up demand, work with a reputable travel advisor who is aware of the requirements where you want to go, and consider travel insurance that would cover trip interruptions.”

AAA to Rescue more than 7,000 Missouri Drivers this Labor Day

AAA anticipates coming to the roadside rescue of 7,224 stranded drivers from Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5. To avoid a breakdown on a road trip, AAA recommends drivers inspect tires, batteries, belts, hoses and fluid levels, or have vehicles inspected by a trusted mechanic, like the ones at a AAA-Approved Auto Repair facility. For those planning road trips, AAA reminds drivers to make traffic safety a priority. Drivers are urged to get at least 7 hours of sleep before a long journey, make sure everyone is buckled up, obey speed limits, and “Don’t Drive Intoxciated. Don’t Drive Intexticated.”

Travelers planning to enjoy cooler weather and fall leaves

Beyond Labor Day, the recent AAA survey also found that most respondents are planning trips this autumn. According to those polled, this fall:

73% plan to take a leisure trip after Labor Day

52% will take a road trip

30% will fly somewhere

7% will take a cruise

According to the survey, the most popular international cruises this fall will be voyages to destinations in the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and Mexico.

AAA Offers Tips to Keep the Friendly Skies Friendly

For those who are flying somewhere for the long Labor Day weekend or this fall, the AAA recommends travelers:

Work with a reputable travel advisor who can be your advocate while you are away

Download and use airline apps to get boarding passes, track bags and receive flight updates

Travel at least a day before important events, such as weddings, funerals, cruises or international connections

Book early morning flights because they are less prone to delays and cancellations

Get to the airport extra early and schedule longer layovers – a one hour layover may not be enough time to make a connection these days

If you must sit with friends or family members, consider fares that allow you to choose your seats

Consider purchasing travel insurance

Pack smart so you don’t holdup the boarding process trying to fit carry-ons into overhead luggage bins

Remain kind, patient and courteous with airline and airport staff as well as with other passengers

