ELSAH - Jason Stratman, Library Outreach Manager at Missouri Historical Society, presents a talk, "A visit to the 1904 World's Fair," on Thursday, January 30, at 7 p.m. He will share his expertise on this pivotal event for St. Louis. Almost 190,000 people attended just the opening day, and welcomed more than 19 million visitors in seven months. Stratman's research includes the fair itself, and extends to many of the surrounding events.

“A visit to the 1904 World’s Fair” will be presented at Farley Music Hall, 37 Mill Street, in Elsah, Thursday, January 30, at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Parking is available. Refreshments will be served following the lecture. The presentation will be streamed live, with registration available on historicelsah.org.

This presentation is one of this year’s Hosmer-Williams Lectures sponsored by Historic Elsah Foundation and underwritten by Liberty Bank: A United Community Bank.

for additional information, contact us, at historicelsah@gmail.com, or visit our website, historicelsah.org.

