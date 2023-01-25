Region Snow Coverage

This is a drone view over Illinois Route 3 in Elsah Township at daylight on Wednesday. (Photos by Michael Hall)GODFREY - This is a drone view of around rural Elsah Township and also photos in Godfrey around Lewis and Clark Community College and the rest of the community on Wednesday morning.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The snow started to taper around 9 a.m. and roads throughout Godfrey were clear.

Article continues after sponsor message

Travel should not be hampered around the region Wednesday.

This dog - Athena - enjoyed a few inches of snow at her home. (Photo by Seth Steinacher)

Mike Hall also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Godfrey Parks Director Gives Update On No-Smoking Signage
Jul 3, 2025
Godfrey Park and Rec Department Provides Heartfelt Memories Of 'Gator Guy' Charlie Schildroth
6 days ago
Godfrey Parks Getting Extra ‘No Smoking’ Signage
Jun 9, 2025
Godfrey Fire Protection District Learns Natural Gas Safety with Ameren Presentation
Jun 17, 2025

 