ALTON - Paul Lauschke Jr., a legendary Realtor/community activist, and a family man died early Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 88.

One of his sons, David Lauschke, said late Wednesday afternoon Paul had suffered from heart issues in the last months of his life.

Paul was a father to six children and had many grandchildren. Several in the community considered him a mentor and someone they deeply trusted when it came to real estate matters and issues in the Alton area in general.

Mac Lenhardt, an owner of Mac’s in Downtown Alton, purchased his building from Paul’s agency in 1983. He said he had only positive things to say about him.

“Paul was a straight-shooter,” Lenhardt said. “You would get a straight answer from him. He was a strong man. I looked to him for advice on the first 10 of the 15 properties I purchased in Downtown Alton. I also have worked with Rick and Dave Lauschke, his sons, a lot over the years. They are all good people.”

Don Huber, previously the Alton Township Supervisor and owner of a clock business in Downtown Alton, said early in his office tenure, Paul was something of a mentor to him.

“Paul was always willing to listen and answer questions,” he said. “He served as my representative to the Alton Lake Heritage Parkway Commission. He was very diligent, letting me know what was going on and very efficient. I liked Paul a lot. He treated me very well. It is a shame the community has lost such a valuable person. I don’t remember Paul ever saying a bad word about anybody. He was that type of person.”

Jeff Weber, a Godfrey Board of Trustees member, who was a close acquaintance of Paul Lauschke’s over the years, expressed sadness over the loss and said he had lost a dear friend.

Weber said when something in the region came up that needed help for a fundraiser or chairman, Paul was always there. When Godfrey was thinking about becoming a village, Paul spent hours on assists and helping create the planning and zoning area.

Weber said Paul’s work with BJC and Alton Memorial was extraordinary over the years.

“I think his twins David and Rick are very involved in the community, and I think a lot of that comes from their dad,” he said. “When you think about real estate whether it was buying or selling real estate or homes for years, many would call Lauschke. If someone was moving into the area with industry, they would call him for advice. This is a big loss for the area."

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said Paul Lauschke’s passing will leave “a big void in our community.”

“Paul established a real estate company that became the premier company in the area,” McCormick said. “He was also very active in the community and very active at Alton Memorial Hospital. He will be sorely missed by everyone who ever came in contact with him. He has two sons - Dave and Rick - who are following in his footsteps. Both are serving on various boards in the community. Paul Lauschke simply was a pillar of the community."

Rick Lauschke, one of his sons, said Paul was a big asset to the community and would help anybody at any time.

"He instilled that in us that you benefit from the community and at some point, you give back to the community," he said. "He believed and worked for the benefit of the whole community. He was very giving to the community and worked with a lot of charitable businesses around the Alton-Godfrey area. He was very civic-minded."

Dave Lauschke, his son, said when you look at his father, you see he had strong beliefs in giving back to the community.

“When you look at all his involvement I don’t know if you will find a lot of people to be that involved in the community from Head Start, Alton Memorial, the Realtors, the United Way, and so much more. He had a very big presence in the community. If he was involved in something, he was involved 100 percent.”

Dave said his father was equally strong as a father, husband, grandfather, and friend to so many in the Alton area.

“He, my mother, and my grandmother all believed in giving back to the community. They instilled that in us at a very early age. He also instilled in us to treat people like you wanted to be treated and do that regardless of how they dressed or their skin color. He taught us to judge people on simply if they were nice or not.”

Paul was married to his first wife, Susie, for more than 20 years, and his present wife, Sandy for 40. Dave said Sandy also followed his dad's footsteps as far as a desire to give back.

Dave said he believes his father will be most remembered as “a big promoter of the community.”

“He put the community above himself,” Dave said. “He always put the community’s interests first."

