Some desserts are meant to impress, while others are created to comfort. This chocolate mousse falls beautifully in the middle - a recipe born from a lazy Sunday afternoon when the craving for something indulgent struck, but the energy to fuss over a complex dessert was nowhere to be found.

Picture this: A cozy kitchen, the smell of melting chocolate wafting through the air, and the sound of a whisk quietly folding creamy goodness together. This recipe became an instant favorite in our home—a simple treat made from pantry staples but rich enough to feel like a luxury.

The best part? Watching the mousse transform as it chills in the fridge, knowing the reward is a silky, chocolatey spoonful of happiness waiting just for you. Whether it's for an intimate dinner, a solo indulgence, or a last-minute dessert for unexpected guests, this mousse always delivers.

Try it and let this little moment of sweetness melt away the stress of the day.

3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate (6 ounces) Heavy cream (1 ½ cups, chilled) Sugar (optional, 1 tablespoon for sweetness)

Instructions:

Melt the dark chocolate in a heatproof bowl over simmering water (double boiler) or in the microwave in 30-second increments. Let it cool slightly. Whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form. If you want added sweetness, mix in the sugar while whipping. Gently fold the melted chocolate into the whipped cream until smooth and fully combined. Spoon into serving glasses and refrigerate for 2-3 hours or until set. Optional: Garnish with shaved chocolate or a sprig of mint.

