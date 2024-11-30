A Sweet Moment with 3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse
Some desserts are meant to impress, while others are created to comfort. This chocolate mousse falls beautifully in the middle - a recipe born from a lazy Sunday afternoon when the craving for something indulgent struck, but the energy to fuss over a complex dessert was nowhere to be found.
Picture this: A cozy kitchen, the smell of melting chocolate wafting through the air, and the sound of a whisk quietly folding creamy goodness together. This recipe became an instant favorite in our home—a simple treat made from pantry staples but rich enough to feel like a luxury.
The best part? Watching the mousse transform as it chills in the fridge, knowing the reward is a silky, chocolatey spoonful of happiness waiting just for you. Whether it's for an intimate dinner, a solo indulgence, or a last-minute dessert for unexpected guests, this mousse always delivers.
Try it and let this little moment of sweetness melt away the stress of the day.
3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse
Ingredients:
- Dark chocolate (6 ounces)
- Heavy cream (1 ½ cups, chilled)
- Sugar (optional, 1 tablespoon for sweetness)
Instructions:
- Melt the dark chocolate in a heatproof bowl over simmering water (double boiler) or in the microwave in 30-second increments. Let it cool slightly.
- Whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form. If you want added sweetness, mix in the sugar while whipping.
- Gently fold the melted chocolate into the whipped cream until smooth and fully combined.
- Spoon into serving glasses and refrigerate for 2-3 hours or until set.
- Optional: Garnish with shaved chocolate or a sprig of mint.
