ALTON - Dave and Donna Nunnally, owners of Raining Zen in the Mineral Springs Mall, want to bring different perspectives to Alton.

One of those unique voices will be in the shop Sunday from 1-3 p.m. His name is Johnny Moses, and he is of the Tulalip Federation, a group of people of the First Nations representing several tribes from the Pacific Northwest. Moses is an oral historian, storyteller, and medicine man.

"He's going to present about two hours of storytelling and songs to help people connect more with the First Nations," Dave Nunnally said.

Dave Nunnally believes now is the perfect time for Moses to come, because he believes the world is having an "awakening," and returning to its native roots.

Article continues after sponsor message

"People are connecting more to their roots and native lands," he said. "His coming here to share with us is really fantastic."

The event is free to the public, but donations will accepted for Moses. The Nunallies also said food and drink will be provided to those who attend.

Moses spent Saturday afternoon speaking at SIUE. He is sponsored by Red Cedar Circle of Southwestern Illinois and was introduced to Raining Zen by "Coyote" Chris Sutton, a friend of the business who operates as a shaman in Godfrey.

Events like this at Raining Zen will happen as often as once a quarter, Dave Nunnally said. He would like to have more cultural and historical events in the shop. He said anthropology would also be a big focus on these paradigm shifting events.

More like this: