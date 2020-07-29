A Statement From The Illinois Department of Agriculture Regarding The Mailing Of Unsolicited seeds: Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - “We are currently working with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to address reports of unsolicited shipments of seeds from foreign countries. Anyone who receives unordered seeds in the mail should contact the Illinois Department of Agriculture by emailing the following information to agr.seeds@Illinois.gov: First and Last Name, Phone Number and the number of packages received. Do not open the package, plant the seeds, or throw them out. Please keep all seeds unopened and with their original packaging and labels, including mailing labels, until further instruction is provided.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending