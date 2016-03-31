JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is once again offering a very magical night for moms and sons this spring! The Mom & Son Shindig will be on Friday, April 29 from 6-8:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052.

Celebrate Mother’s Day this year with this fun evening that will be filled of special memories that will include dinner buffet catered by Brass Door, dessert, music by a professional DJ, dancing and other activities. The event is for boys three to 12 years old and their moms, stepmoms, grandmas or guardians. Feel free to dress casual or get decked out for this special event.

A photo of each couple will be taken and ready for pick-up the following Wednesday at the Susnig Center (pictures will be discarded if not picked-up by 6/10). Bring a camera for snap shots of the evening. This memorable night is all inclusive for $15 per person. For those moms that are blessed with multiple sons between the age of three to 12, all are welcome for the per person fee.

The event is open to both residents and non-residents. Space is limited and registration must be completed by Friday, April 22, 2016 by 3pm!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

