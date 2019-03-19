ALTON – An area soldier was laid to rest Tuesday, March 19, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Specialist Patrick McDill, a paratrooper stationed in Fort Bragg, was killed as a result of injuries sustained from a motorcycle crash in the early hours of Sunday, March 10. He was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m. at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina. McDill served in Afghanistan during Operation Freedom Sentinel.

McDill was survived by his mother, Shannon Admire-McDill of Alton, his father, Patrick O. McDill of Troy, and his stepmother Louise McDill of Troy as well as his brothers, Jameson and Colin McDill of Troy, Illinois, twin sisters, Ava and Kirsten McDill of Troy, and two grandmothers, Barbara Admire of Godfrey and Rebecca Pavish of Wood River. His grandfathers, Larry Admire, and Kenneth McDill have passed, but both were World War II veterans.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visitation for the young man took place from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral procession led by the Patriot Guard left Gent at around 10 a.m. for a graveside service at Jefferson Barracks at 11 a.m. Many on the route stood by the roadside at attention for the late paratrooper, including children from local elementary schools.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: