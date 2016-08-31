GODFREY - Alton High School students and staff have an "all-nighter" to thank for their current relief from late summer heat.

After a major bearing was broken in a cooling tower sometime Sunday night, the air conditioning for Alton High School ceased to work. After the bearing broke, a fan was also destroyed. Alton School District Buildings and Grounds Director Dave McClintock ordered replacement parts, but was told it would take four or five weeks before they could arrive. In the meantime, the school has dismissed early for two days: 1:45 Monday afternoon, and 11:45 Tuesday morning.

So students would no longer have to miss hours of their education during some of the hottest periods of the year, McClintock ordered a temporary cooling unit. Alton Interim Superintendent Mark Cappel said that unit was scheduled to arrive between 2-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately, the truck shipping it from Chicago had a mechanical failure. Cappel said a replacement truck was sent and set to arrive at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"The second unit arrived at 10 p.m., and we had to have a certified electrician there to hook it up," Cappel said.

McClintock and his team had fitted the area in anticipation of the truck's arrival. Once it was received at the high school, Cappel said the team worked throughout the night to install it.

"I received a 4 a.m. text from Mr. McClintock saying it was up and running," Cappel said. "These guys had a long night."

Cappel received another text Wednesday from a teacher instructing on the building's third floor. That text said she could feel a noticeable difference in the temperature after the installation of the temporary cooling unit.

Because of the newly-installed cooling unit and the all-night work of McClintock and his crew, students at the high school will dismiss at regular time today and through the foreseeable future.

