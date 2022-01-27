ST. LOUIS – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will host seven Midnight Madness events over the 2022 season. Midnight Madness is the safer alternative to illegal street racing. The first event will take place on March 18.

Each Ranken Technical College Presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink event is open to any licensed driver and street-legal car or motorcycle. Participants are invited to race their daily drivers on the same track – an NHRA-sanctioned quart-mile drag strip – used by professional drag racers at speeds more than 330 miles per hour at WWTR’s NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals. (Think of it as being allowed to play pick-up softball in Busch Stadium.)

All drivers and riders must have proof of insurance. Each vehicle must pass a safety inspection before it is allowed to race down the drag strip.

All Ranken Technical College Presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink events are held on Friday nights and feature drifting, DJs, t-shirt tosses, and midway attractions.

Midnight Madness dates for 2022: March 18, April 8, May 20, July 1, August 12, September 16, and October 21.

For more information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway) for additional information.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

