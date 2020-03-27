Anyone who has an interesting coronavirus-related story to tell, please e-mail information to news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930. Include clear photos to illustrate if possible.

Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com is looking for positive stories to offset some of the gloom of the virus and many unemployed with businesses shutdown. We are especially looking for stories about neighbors helping neighbors or interesting activities families are doing during this shutdown.

As some examples, on Thursday, Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com had a positive story about a photographer who walked her neighborhood and shot some amazing portraits to lift the spirits of those around her. Another tip came through about a group organized in Edwardsville called Full Circle to feed essential workers, while purchasing food at area restaurants, who need the business right now.

If you know someone who has coronavirus who would like to share their story, we would appreciate it. If you have any type of human interest stories pertaining to the coronavirus topic, we would love to hear from you.

