A limited quantity of Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon is voluntarily being recalled because the topping packet may potentially contain an undeclared milk allergen. The product may contain milk that is not declared on the label. 500 units of the salad were mistakenly packaged with a sealed packet of parmesan cheese crumbles (instead of a packet of crispy onions).

People who have sensitivity or allergy to milk may be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product. To date, there have been no reported adverse reactions to this product.

The product subject to the recall was distributed to Illinois and Missouri stores.

The voluntary recalled product, which was produced by Taylor Fresh Foods Illinois, has the Use By date of April 28, 2025 and April 29, 2025 and was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores in AL, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, WI. This voluntary recall does not apply to any other products or brands produced or distributed anywhere in the United States.

Consumers who purchased Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon with the Use By dates of April 28, 2025 and April 29, 2025 in any of the states listed above are urged to discard the product if they or the person eating the product may have milk allergies.

Consumers with questions may contact customer service at (855) 455-0098 Monday through Friday between 8am and 5pm PST.

