EDWARDSVILLE – In their largest fundraising opportunities of the year, the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon gathered at the Sunset Hills Country Club Saturday night for an evening of wining, dining and raising money for an amazing cause.

“This is our biggest fundraiser,” JSC Communication Chair and Gala Co-chair Carolyn Pilla said before the night kicked off. “The goal is to raise as much money as we can so we can give as much as we can back to the community.

Since 1938, the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon has enjoyed generations of women who have helped serve their community through a number of projects and giving back to local organizations and individuals.

Dressed to the nines in their best 1920’s inspired looks, the sold out crowd at the JSC Gatsby Gala were having the time of their lives before the evening even kicked off. Guests began pouring into the area of the club for cocktails and to bid on hundreds of items for the silent auction. Designer handbags, luxury vacation packages, along with gift certificates to numerous area restaurants, gyms and spas were all up for bidding.

In the next room, highly sought after items, like a chest protector worn and signed by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Yadier Molina and a St. Louis Blues jersey signed by Vladimir Tarasenko will be auctioned in the ballroom live for any of the evening’s guests to bid upon while they enjoy their dinner. After the auction ends, the guests dance the remainder of the evening away on the dance floor to the music of local act Dirty Muggs. Perhaps they might also do the Charleston in the spirit of the 1920's.

In an once-in-a-lifetime experience, local artist Jennifer Hayes was on hand painting a gorgeous abstract art piece of the historic Wildey Theater downtown that will be completed and auctioned off in the same night. Guests had the opportunity to see Hayes work so diligently on her breathtaking contemporary piece, capturing the essence of Downtown Edwardsville’s spirit.

“JSC is a women’s organization and our main focus is giving back to the community, whether it be giving funds back to local organizations who are in need or through service projects," Pilla said. "We focus through on fundraising to a grant program and donate those grants back to organizations who need it. In the past year or so, we’ve donated over $42,000 back to local organizations.”

