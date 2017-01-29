JERSEYVILLE - State Street in Jerseyville has a new destination as of the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.



George's Local Brew, a family endeavor by the Lortons of Jerseyville, is a spacious brick establishment with both a full bar and full menu. It also features a state-of-the art stage for local musicians to play during high-traffic evenings. The establishment is owned by Brenda Lorton and co-managed by her husband, Chris Lorton. It was named for several Georges in their extended families as well as their son, George Lorton. Chris Lorton said the establishment was inspired during a trip he and his wife took to Nashville.

"We were down in Nashville, and I already bought this building, but I didn't know what we were going to do with it," Chris Lorton said. "We went to a place called Tootsies, and absolutely had a blast there. It was Nashville, so of course there was good music. There were different groups coming in and changing every four hours throughout the night. People were trying to make it big, so what we did with this place is work to make it a vehicle for up and coming musicians."

Chris Lorton said George's Local Brew is open 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday through Thursday and until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. He said eventually, they will be open for lunch as well as in the morning for people to come in and grab a coffee. He said they have to get their staff readied, and complete a few more things before that is possible, however.

Brenda Lorton said George's Local Brew is a place for people across the community to gather to enjoy some good food, good drink and great company in a fantastic atmosphere. Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell agreed with her sentiment, saying the establishment is another welcomed addition to Jerseyville's main thoroughfare.

"With all the problems in federal and state government these days, we have to come together as a community," Russell said. "Places like these are great for Jerseyville. We have a lot going on, and more things coming we haven't announced yet."

George's Local Brew is located at 205 S. State St. in Jerseyville. More information can be found at http://georgeslocalbrew.com/

