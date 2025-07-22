EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Concert Band continues its summer season with a free concert on Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park. This week’s performance, titled “A Musical Potpourri,” offers a lively mix of pieces that reflect the range and interests of the band’s musicians.

The program features a blend of concert classics and stage favorites, including Holst’s Second Suite in F, the lively Amparito Roca, and Mancini Magic. Broadway medleys from Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, and Man of La Mancha round out the evening with familiar and beloved melodies.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Chapter Ed of PEO Sisterhood, a local group that helps women pay for school.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a relaxed evening of music in the park. Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.

