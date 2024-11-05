ALTON — A brief mudslide occurred Tuesday morning in the 700 block of Broadway, behind Abbott Machine, following heavy rain in the Alton area. The incident took place around 10 a.m. on November 5, 2024, when several tons of dirt and small trees cascaded down the hillside.

In the aftermath, some small power lines were broken, prompting a response from Ameren Illinois.

The utility company worked to ensure safety in the area, reporting that there were no power outages as a result of the mudslide.

The slide had significant physical effects, moving an aerial lift approximately 30 feet and causing a hole to form in a diesel tank. Local authorities are assessing the situation to determine any further necessary actions.

Ameren Illinois remained at the scene later Tuesday morning to continue to repair the lines and ensure the area was safe.