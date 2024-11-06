RIVERBEND REGION - With all eyes on the Presidential Election results for 2024, most of the discussion will center on states and electoral college votes - but what about our local counties here in the Riverbend? Here’s how your county voted in the Presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris:

Madison County voters supported Trump more narrowly than other counties in the Riverbend, though the race still wasn’t exactly close. Trump earned 55% of Madison County votes, totaling 73,723 votes cast. Harris, meanwhile, earned 55,971 votes to earn 42% of the total. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earned 1.74% with 2,319 total votes recorded.

In St. Clair County, a neck-and-neck Presidential race saw Harris lead Trump by just 164 votes. With both candidates earning 48% of the total, Harris’s 47,242 total votes just barely put her ahead of Trump’s 47,078 votes. Meanwhile, Kennedy’s 1,857 St. Clair County voters earned him just 1% of the county total.

Trump took an unsurprisingly commanding lead in Jersey County, where 4,549 ballots were cast for the former president, earning him 79% of the vote to Harris’s 19%, with 1,121 Jersey County residents voting instead for the Vice President. Kennedy earned 91 votes to total 1.57% in the county.

Both Greene and Calhoun Counties saw Trump defeat Harris by roughly the same margin. In Greene County, 4,716 Trump voters earned him a 78% total over a 20% tally for Harris, who earned 1,216 votes in the county. Kennedy, with 114 votes, received 1.89%.

Over in Calhoun County, Trump won with 77% of the vote, representing a total tally of 2,054 votes cast. Harris received 560 votes to total 21% for the county, while Kennedy earned 2.28% of the vote, representing just 61 voters.

Macoupin County voters supported Trump with 69% of the vote, with 16,023 county residents casting their ballots for the former president. Meanwhile, 6,867 Macoupin County locals voted for Kamala Harris, adding up to 29% of the county vote.

