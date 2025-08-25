A little good goes a long way: Give blood or platelets with Red Cross and PEANUTS® Exclusive Red Cross x PEANUTS mystery bag for those who come to give; Donors can score one of four iconic T-shirt designs Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The American Red Cross asks donors to give blood or platelets now to help maintain a healthy blood supply. Donors of all blood types, especially those with types O positive and B negative blood, are urged to make an appointment to keep lifesaving blood products ready the moment patients need them. People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by our Red Cross community and fans of PEANUTS. And this month, the Red Cross and PEANUTS?are once again joining forces to remind people that a little good goes a long way. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of PEANUTS, those who come to give blood Aug. 29-Sept. 21, 2025, will get an exclusive Red Cross x PEANUTS mystery bag with one of four special T-shirt designs, while they last. Each design is iconic, and donors won’t know which one they’ll get until they open the bag. Additionally, there will be a number of golden tickets randomly in the mystery bags hidden throughout the country. Donors who find a golden ticket when they open their bag will have the chance to redeem it through an online form for all four T-shirts! See RedCrossBlood.org/Peanuts for details. Be a friend to patients in need. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Seasonal challenges Routines are changing, and schedules are filling up before fall, which could keep people from coming out to help save lives. In addition, the threat of severe weather and hurricanes remains strong in late summer. As we near National Preparedness Month, it’s important to note the significant disruption weather can cause all year long. Between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, weather canceled about 1,500 blood drives, causing more than 40,000 blood donations to go uncollected. Making and keeping donation appointments where it’s safe to do so can help patients when and wherever they need it most. Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 25-Sept. 15 ILLINOIS Madison Alton 8/25/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Rd. 9/4/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave, 9/5/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., SIUE-Dental-Bldg 280 Center for Professional Advancement, 2800 College Ave Collinsville 8/27/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Oates Associates, Inc., 100 Lanter Ct 9/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia East Alton 8/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Keasler Recreation Complex, 615 3rd St Edwardsville 8/26/2025: 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Main Street Community Center, 1003 N Main St 8/27/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas 8/28/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143) 9/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southern Illinois University Morris University Center, 1 Hairpin Dr 9/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd 9/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr 9/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road Glen Carbon 8/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department - Station 1, 199 South Main Street Godfrey 9/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd. Granite City 8/29/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Rd Hamel 9/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave. Highland 9/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr. Maryville 8/27/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive Saint Jacob 9/4/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 N. Douglas Troy 8/29/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Troy Illinois Fire Protection District, 116 W Clay St Wood River 8/26/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wood River VFW 2859, 231 E Edwardsville Rd _______________ Monroe Columbia 9/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd Valmeyer 9/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive Waterloo 9/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main _______________ Randolph Chester 9/12/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street Coulterville 8/25/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 8/27/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave 9/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive Caseyville 9/11/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Caseyille Memorial VFW Post 1117, 415 N Long St Fairview Heights 8/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/27/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/29/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/30/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/2/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/4/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/5/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Rec Complex of Fairview Heights, 9950 Bunkum Rd 9/6/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/9/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/11/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 9/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Mascoutah 8/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160 Millstadt 9/10/2025: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave New Athens 9/9/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 101 N Van Buren Street O'Fallon 9/12/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 111 Ofallon Troy Rd _______________ MISSOURI Crawford Steelville 9/2/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St. _______________ Franklin Pacific 8/25/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St. Sullivan 8/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 525 CumberlandWay 9/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Sullivan, 231 MO-185 Union 9/11/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Christian Church of Union Mo., 150 Joel Ave. Washington 8/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/26/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/27/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/30/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francis Borgia Church, 100 Cedar Street 9/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/6/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 9/5/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd 9/9/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road Byrnes Mill 9/5/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Spring Hills Church, 6247 Upper Byrnes Mill Rd Crystal City 9/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive De Soto 8/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street 9/4/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd Festus 8/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street 9/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 113 Grand St. 9/12/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street Herculaneum 9/2/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvets Post, 555 Joachim Ave High Ridge 8/25/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd. 9/5/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 5680 State Road PP Hillsboro 8/27/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street Imperial 9/9/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 6024 Old Antonia _______________ Lincoln Troy 9/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Troy VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J 9/12/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Troy, 1307 West Boone Street _______________ Montgomery Montgomery City 9/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 318 Sturgeon _______________ Saint Charles Dardenne Prairie 8/25/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dardenne Presbyterian Church, 7400 S Outer 364 Lake Saint Louis 8/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive O Fallon Article continues after sponsor message 8/26/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Middendorf Kredell Branch Library, 2750 Hwy K 8/28/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Charles City-County Library WingHaven Branch, 7435 Village Center Dr 9/5/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 9/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd 9/11/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway Saint Charles 8/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton St.Louis St. Charles Hotel, 2 Convention Center Blvd 9/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway 9/5/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of St Charles Police Department, 1781 Zumbehl Saint Peters 8/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/26/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/27/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/29/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/30/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/2/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/5/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 9/6/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/9/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/12/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive 9/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 9/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 8/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Progress Park Center, 968 Meyer Rd 9/2/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Point Middle School, 2275 W Meyer Rd 9/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z 9/12/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Westinn Kennels, 1522 Swantnerville Dr _______________ Saint Francois Bonne Terre 8/28/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bonne Terre Senior Center, 114 N Allen St 9/2/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue Farmington 8/27/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Farmington High School Field House, 1 Black Knight Drive 8/28/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd, 8/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, 1010 West Columbia Street, Bloodmobile 9/4/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St. 9/12/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road Park Hills 9/11/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MAC Industry and Tech Center, 112 Dixie Kohn Dr _______________ Saint Louis Brentwood 8/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brentwood Community, 2505 S Brentwood Chesterfield 8/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/26/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/29/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/30/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/6/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/11/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 9/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur 9/12/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes Jewish West County Hospital- South Entrance, 12634 Olive Blvd Des Peres 8/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Rd Ellisville 9/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd. 9/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd Eureka 8/25/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St 9/3/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 North Central Florissant 8/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 8/27/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 8/30/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 9/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 9/5/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 9/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 9/12/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road Manchester 8/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 9/2/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd. 9/4/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive Olivette 9/4/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Olivette City Center, 1140 Dielman Rd Overland 8/26/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Overland Community Center, 9225 Lackland Road Saint Louis 8/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/25/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grant's View Branch, 9700 Musick Rd 8/26/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave 8/26/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/27/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mid-County Family YMCA, 1900 Urban Dr. 8/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/28/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd 8/29/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis County Library - Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd 8/30/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/2/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 12166 Conway Rd. 9/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/6/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/9/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 9/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/11/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Rd. 9/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/11/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road 9/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 9/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. University City 8/28/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Blvd Wildwood 8/29/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109 _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 8/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Downtown YMCA at the MX, 605 Locust St 8/26/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 8/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Deli Star Corporation, 3049 Chouteau Ave 8/29/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand 8/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy Place 9/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 9/2/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Center for Divine Love, 3617 Wyoming St 9/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Enright Building 16, 3710 Enright Ave 9/3/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Harris Stowe State University, 3026 Laclede Ave 9/5/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Pine Lofts, 4050 W Pine Blvd 9/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 9/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 9/12/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 9/12/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA South City, 3150 Sublette Ave. 9/12/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Don Brown Chevrolet, 2244 S Kingshighway Blvd _______________ Ste. Genevieve Ste. Genevieve 9/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks - Ste Genevieve, 19603 Molasses Hollow Rd _______________ Warren Warrenton 9/4/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway Wright City 9/4/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wright City High School, 520 Westwood Road _______________ How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.