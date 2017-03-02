Jerseyville resident and blood donor of 50 years Charles Parish donates blood during the Lewis and Clark Community College Black Student Association’s Blood Drive Feb. 27 in The Commons. The event was part of the college’s Black History Month calendar. Photo by Alex St. Peters, L&C Media Services Intern

