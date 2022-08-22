ALTON - Amoriah Gray, the 7-year-old author of the children’s story “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs,” held a book signing at the Boys & Girls Club of Alton on August 10. With this being the final stop on Amoriah’s summer book tour, her mother Angela Gray said the event was “a huge success.”

“Amoriah's Book signing at the Boys & Girls Club was a huge success. Several parents purchased books and T-shirts,” Gray said. “Other parents took information cards with her website to order later. Some of the Boys & Girls staff even ordered.”

In addition to copies of her book, T-shirts, coloring kits and more were up for sale at Amoriah’s latest book signing event. Gray said they also custom-made some T-shirts for the Boys & Girls Club of Alton.

“To show our appreciation to the staff for everything they did for Amoriah this summer, we made shirts from our small business, Luv2Express Tees & More,” Gray said.

The custom shirts are orange and read “The Future of the World” with the Boys & Girls Club of Alton logo underneath - Amoriah also sported her own custom shirt, which says “This girl will change the world.”

This book signing was held during the final week of the Boys & Girls Club’s Summer Program, ending both the Summer Program and Amoriah’s summer book tour on a positive note.

For more information about “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs,” including a book trailer and link to order, visit amoriahlove.com.

