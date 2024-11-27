COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Fire Department honored Lieutenant Frank Arnold for his more than 24 years of dedicated service during a City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, Nov. 26, 2024.

Arnold, a lifelong resident of Collinsville, is retiring from his position as a Licensed Paramedic and Advanced Firefighter Technician.

Fire Chief John Bailot acknowledged Arnold's extensive contributions to the department, stating, "He's just an all-around good guy. I just really can't explain how much he's done for the department. It's just an enormous amount."

In addition to his firefighting credentials, Arnold is also a HAZMAT Technician and a member of the MABAS 35 HAZMAT Team, underscoring his commitment to public safety and emergency response.

Mayor Jeff Stehman joined Chief Bailot in expressing gratitude for Arnold's service, marking the occasion as a significant moment for the community.

