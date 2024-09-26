



Pumpkin spice lattes, apple crisp macchiatos and chai lattes are staples of fall and winter. The drinks can boost your mood and energy and liven up social gatherings.

But drinker beware, says Caroline Brundage, a dietetic intern with OSF HealthCare. She says the concoctions contain more added sugar (sugar not naturally occurring in an ingredient) than you’d think. Some drinks have 50 grams or more of added sugar, she says. And Brundage has noticed more coffee shop drinks with higher levels of saturated fat.

“The biggest risk [of overconsuming these drinks] would be weight gain,” Brundage says. “That can lead to heart disease, diabetes and obesity.”

Her advice to enjoy fall drinks but stay healthy: modify the drinks, and consume them in moderation.

Ingredient swaps

Brundage suggests you do your research before getting hooked on a sugary drink. Look at the nutritional facts for high levels of added sugar, carbohydrates or saturated fat. If you’re purchasing on a coffee shop app, see how you can customize the drink. She points out a couple examples at Starbucks:

· A 16-ounce apple crisp oat milk macchiato typically has four pumps of apple brown sugar syrup and a spiced apple drizzle topping. Ask the barista for two pumps and to skip the topping.

· A 16-ounce pumpkin spice latte also has flavor pumps (four pumps of pumpkin sauce) and a topping (whipped cream), plus whole milk. Reduce it to two pumps, skip the topping and go with almond milk for fewer calories.

“That will probably cut your sugar intake by over half,” compared to a regular pumpkin spice latte, Brundage says. “So you can still enjoy that pumpkin spice flavor. You’re just not consuming all that added sugar.”

Article continues after sponsor message

You can also ask your coffee shop if they have a sugar free syrup to use in your drink.

Another option is to make the drinks at home. A plus, Brundage says, is you know exactly how much of each ingredient is in the drink.

“There’s sugar free pumpkin spice creamer [at stores]. If you have an espresso machine, you could do two shots of espresso. Pour some creamer and unsweetened almond milk over that. Add in cinnamon,” Brundage suggests. She says cinnamon adds fall flavor without adding calories.

“You can also do your own pumpkin spice latte. Get canned pumpkin puree, and whisk it up with one tablespoon of maple syrup,” she adds.

Skip the whipped cream or other sugary toppings on these homemade drinks, too.

When and how we drink

Brundage says if you commit to a healthy diet and exercise then want a once-a-week sugary drink reward, the health concerns are not huge. But if you swing through the Dunkin’ drive through a few times per week, you need to keep her advice at the forefront. Consider swapping ingredients, purchasing a smaller size, making the drink at home or cutting back on the number of drinks.

Brundage also likes to pair these drinks with a protein-rich food to make her feel fuller and help prevent blood sugar spikes.

Learn more

Talk to your primary care provider or a dietitian if you have questions about what you eat and drink.

More like this: