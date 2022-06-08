GRAFTON – For a day filled with fun and educational activities for the entire family, check out the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair on Saturday, June 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton on Illinois Route 100.

The annual Fishing Fair will include a wide variety of outdoor activities. Participating children will find a catch-and-release bluegill pond where young anglers can have their photograph taken with their catch; the popular One-Cast station, where everyone wins a prize; and, bow fishing stations where children can shoot at moving targets in a pool or at a 3D target. Every child who completes at least seven stations will receive a prize and have the chance to catch a trout in the trout pond.

Fetch-N-Fish is making a return to the fair after a few years away. Jason Reynolds will be bringing his 4,000-gallon mobile aquarium that will be stocked with many of the fish species found in the Illinois River. He will conduct fishing seminars throughout the day along with a couple of dog shows. Entertainment will be provided by “Camo the Clown”, the Lodge Brothers band, and Wildheart. A new addition this year will be Alex Nagy of Twisted Cat Outdoors. He will be here with his tournament rig interacting with attendees. There will be food available for purchase throughout the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We want to get kids to get hooked on fishing, and the Family Fishing Fair helps connect kids and families to fun outdoor activities,” said Scott Isringhausen, Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Urban Fishing Coordinator. “Thanks to our generous sponsors, we are able to continue to offer this free event. We are very fortunate to have the support of the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery as a Premier Sponsor, along with Farm and Home Supply, the Jersey County Board, Walmart, State Farm Insurance of Jerseyville and Carrollton, and many others.”

The event is hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), and Pere Marquette State Park (administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources).

There is no charge to attend the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair or to catch a fish, and parking is free. No fishing license or fishing gear is needed to participate in the event.

For more information, contact Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at 618-883-2524 or Pere Marquette State Park at 618-786-3323 ext. 1.

More like this: