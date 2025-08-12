You're Beautiful With Brian Trust!

ALTON - During a recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Danny shared how his relationship with God has inspired him through difficult times.

Danny explained that we are all “children of God,” but that God allows us to go through storms. If you are “anchored in God,” then these storms become a lot easier to weather.

“They strengthen you when you get down and discouraged. Sickness comes, disease, finances, you name it. But God will take you through it. Nothing’s too hard for God,” Danny said. “I’ve been through storms, but guess what? God’s been there with me. If you can stay focused not on the storm but on Jesus, on God, on the Holy Spirit, He’ll take you through.”

Danny shared that he tries to be obedient to God. He believes he lost his job at Boeing because he did not follow God’s original calling for him to become a pastor, and God closed that door to reveal a new path.

Above all else, Danny encourages people not to judge one another. He pointed to David as an example of a man who sinned, but was welcomed into the arms of God. Danny tries to help other people when they need it, but he never judges them for their decisions.

“That’s what we’re supposed to do as Christians, try to encourage other people. Not judge them,” Danny explained. “What does the Bible say? How should we treat people regardless of their color, how they think and feel about anything? Respectfully.”

Danny pointed to 1 John 5:13 — “I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life” — as a powerful scripture in his own life. He explained that God will judge you based on the “deeds of your body” and whether or not you are saved.

But he emphasized that God is merciful. Danny serves a forgiving God, and he believes everyone can experience God’s grace.

“Look, God is not up in Heaven with a stick waiting to hit you over the head just because you made a mistake,” he said. “God knows you. God knows whether you’re saved or not. Salvation is not a crapshoot. You don’t have to get lucky and die at the right time.”

Ultimately, Danny hopes his faith inspires others to serve God and build their own relationships with Him. He urges people to treat others the way they want to be treated and to avoid judging one another. God forgives, and Danny believes in the power of trusting God and emulating Christ’s kindness.

“We have a gracious and merciful God,” he added.

Watch or listen to "You're Beautiful" with Brian Trust at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful.

