



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL – GAME 6 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

ST. LOUIS 5, SAN JOSE 1 (STL WINS SERIES 4-2): The St. Louis Blues advance to its first Stanley Cup Final since 1970 with a dominant 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks in game six of the NHL Western Conference Final on a stormy Tuesday night at Enterprise Center.

The Blues won the best-of-seven series 4-2, and will play the Boston Bruins, who swept St. Louis in the 1970 final, winning at that time their first Stanley Cup since 1941 on Bobby Orr’s famous overtime goal 40 seconds into overtime of the fourth game. The Bruins swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final to advance to their third Stanley Cup Final in the last nine seasons.

The Blues struck first just 92 seconds into the game, as David Perron deflected a shot by rookie Sammy Blais past San Jose goalie Martin Jones to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead. Jordan Binnington and the Blues defense turned back some good chances from the Sharks, and at 16:16, off a face-off following a San Jose penalty, Vladimir Tarasenko fired a wrist shot past Jones into the roof of the net for a power play goal that gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Rookie Dylan Gambrell, playing due to injuries that kept three San Jose players – Erik Karlsson, Tomas Hertl and Joe Pavelski –out of the lineup, scored his first career NHL goal at 6:40 of the second period, taking a stretch pass after Jones had stopped a very good chance by the Blues, firing the puck past Binnington to make it 2-1. The Blues got another power play later in the period, and at 12:47, Brayden Schenn, who had many great chances during the series but couldn’t score, was finally rewarded for his hard work when he got the rebound of an Alex Pietrangelo shot and put the puck past Jones into the net to give the Blues a 3-1 lead, sending the St. Louis fans in attendance wild with delight.

Binnington then shut down the Sharks in the third as San Jose had the first 10 shots of the period, but in the final 10 minutes, the Blues rebounded and shut down the Sharks, not allowing many quality chances. At 13:05, Tyler Bozek scored off a deflection by a San Jose player to make it 4-1, and Ivan Barbeshev, playing on the fourth line with Alex Steen and Oskar Sundqvist that provided a big spark to the Blues, scored an empty-net goal at 17:45 to make the 5-1 final.

The Blues’ fans were in dreamland at the final buzzer, cheering loudly as Laura Branigan’s 1982 hit song “Gloria” played over the PA system. The song has been adopted by the team and the fans as their rallying song. After the game, the Blues accepted the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, the Western Conference championship trophy, in a brief center-ice ceremony.

St. Louis and Boston are the only two cities that have had teams play against each other in the finals of the four major pro sports in North America. The Cardinals and Red Sox have played each other four times in the World Series, the Patriots and the-then St. Louis Rams squared off in Super Bowl XXXVI, and the Celtics and the-then St. Louis Hawks faced off in the NBA Finals four times between 1958 and 1961, the Hawks winning St. Louis’ first non-baseball championship in 1958.

The Stanley Cup Final begins on Monday, Memorial Day, at TD Garden in Boston, with game two set for Boston May 29. The series shifts to Enterprise Center for games three and four on Saturday, June 1 and Monday, June 3, with all face-off times at 7 p.m. Game one and games four through seven will be televised on the NBC television network, with games two and three on NBCSN.

