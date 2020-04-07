ALTON - Gordon Cragg, the long-time owner of Cragg Studio of Dance at 2808 Broadway Avenue in Alton, is known for his special gift of working with talented, young dancers and molding them into champions.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and state-wide shutdown, Cragg’s dance group has been forced to take time off. And so, Gordon is presently at work on some virtual solutions for his studio, but in the meantime, he wanted to do something special! Something for health care workers, pharmacists and all those in the community who are risking their lives daily to save others.

Cragg decided to have his students help him out. “The dance students each created a heart, with a message/gesture on it,” Cragg said to recognize the essential workers in health care, pharmacy, etc. “I see a lot of sadness affecting people recently, especially children." Cragg feels this gave his students hope as they stayed home and created their own heart then dropped them in a box at the dance studio when they were finished.

Danna Strow is a former student of the Gordon Craig Studio and her 8-year-old daughter, Addie, has followed in her footsteps and is a present student. Danna said the project has been “uplifting” for the students in this time of coronavirus crisis and will also have a strong impact on the Alton community.

Danna said she sees Gordon as one of the most inspirational individuals she has ever met and said he is “fantastic” with all the students.

“I danced for him when I was younger and I was a member of the Purple Pazzazz Dance Team,” she said. “Coach Cragg is such a wonderful person and always thinks of others." Danna describes Gordon as "a community legend" for his work in dance and inspiration to youth all these years. She said she thought his idea of hearts on the window was brilliant.

"I think these uplifting messages will help others during this difficult time," Danna said.

