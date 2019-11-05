ALTON – The City of Alton has certainly had its fair share of flooding over the past century. However, a new kind of Flood is coming to Alton, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome it to our community.

For the first time ever, and in partnership with AltonWorks, Photo Flood St. Louis is coming to Illinois on Saturday, November 9, 2019 to Flood the Alton community with professional and amateur photographers and capture the rich history, diverse people, ecological nature and bright future of Alton and downstate Illinois.

ST. LOUIS - For more than seven years, the members of Photo Flood Saint Louis have crisscrossed the area on foot to showcase the vibrant history, people and built environment that distinguishes the neighborhoods and areas in and around St. Louis. Every month, a mixed group of professional and amateur photographers participates in a “Flood” where they invade a specific place to document it in a surge of imagery. Before each Flood, a map is drawn and parameters are set on which the group can focus their time. Participation in the Flood is free for all photographers.

Meeting time: 9:45 am outside AltonWorks - 601 E. Broadway, Alton IL62002

Group Gathering: 10:00 am-10:30 am

Photo Flood Timeframe: 10:30 am-12:30 pm

Photo Flood Lunch* Meet-up: 12:45 pm at Old Bakery Beer - 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002

After the event, a selection of the best images will be shared in a curated exhibit in Alton in 2020. Other photos will be shared across the organization’s digital platforms with a brief history lesson on the featured neighborhood or location. This all contributes to a multifaceted portrait of the area, that is ever-growing. Visit www.photofloodstl.org; https://www.facebook.com/photofloodstl/. #AltonWorks #PhotoFloodSTL #PhotoFloodAlton #pfstl

Article continues after sponsor message

About AltonWorks

AltonWorks is a development company and movement with a vision for the revitalization of downtown Alton, Illinois. The start-up company is driven by the belief that a strong downtown is the foundation of a thriving city. AltonWorks aspires to create a model process for revitalizing downstate Illinois regions by demonstrating how informed planning, collective impact, and leveraged private/public investment in a strategically located community like Alton can lift the region. We hope Alton will serve as a process ‘proof of concept’ for replicable and scalable demonstration of our commitment to downstate revitalization.

About Photo Flood Saint Louis

Formed in 2012, the mission of Photo Flood Saint Louis is to provide opportunities for photographers to build relationships and networks, to learn new skills and develop new ideas, and to deepen their understanding of this place where they live.

The Photo Flood of Alton will be the group’s first Photo Flood in Illinois.

Photographers are invited to participate on their own for fun/solidarity or to join Photo Flood Saint Louis to be able to share your images with the group to be considered for inclusion in the digital article. Membership in Photo Flood is always free.

*Lunch paid for by each individual

More like this: