EAST ALTON - Hundreds of families from across the Riverbend gathered near the Wilshire Village Plaza in East Alton for the annual soap box derby.

The derby, which has been a mainstay in East Alton for 23 years, hosted as many as 100 children who were able to coast down the impressive slope of Berkshire Hill in 21 soap box derby cars provided by several local businesses. For the price of $2 for East Alton residents, and $4 from everywhere else, children above 7 who were between 4'0'' and 4'9'' and between 50-90 pounds were able to strap on a helmet and take a ride.

East Alton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan said the money from the event goes back into his department to recoup their expenses.

"We try to break even after buying the food and paying for insurance," he said. "We put it together mostly just so the kids can have a good time."

Insurance for such an event costs upwards of $1,300. Logan said he hoped kids came from across the Riverbend Area to participate.

"We get a lot of kids from here, and places like Wood River, Roxana, Godfrey, Alton, Cottage Hills and Bethalto," he said. "We want kids to come out from all over to participate."

Besides the soap box derby itself, families could enjoy several vendors from across the area, like 1st MidAmerica Credit Union's Kirby Kangaroo. Besides being a vendor, Logan said they also sponsored a car.

"We get businesses from across the area to sponsor the cars," he said.

A maximum of 200 runs down the hill were done Saturday between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

An accident caused a small delay just after 11 a.m., however. A volunteer for the event required medical attention after a derby car veered off course, avoiding the traffic cones used to slow the cars. The volunteer was struck in the leg and further injured his should upon falling. Medical personnel on the scene were able to tend to his injuries, and the derby continued as it was.

"It had been pretty good up to this point, and it will keep going pretty good after it," East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood said at the scene.

