ALTON – To some residents of Alton and its surrounding communities, dental care is a luxury that sometimes falls by the wayside.

Luckily for 125 children from around the area, the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine was there to help them out.

On Monday, Oct. 10, dental students provided comprehensive check-ups, extractions, cleanings, x-rays, fluoride treatments and more to those children in need in the school's 11th Annual Give Kids A Smile Day event.

“As the kids come in, they first register in the gym. The gymnasium is set up with wonderful, educational and fun stations with a live band all manned by our first-year dental students,” Dr. Poonam Jain, professor and Director of Community and Preventative Dentistry program. said. [The children] get a passport so they get to each station, hear those educational messages, get a stamp on their passport and get a goodie bag.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Then, they’re stationed for whatever dental treatment they need, whether it’s just an exam or cleaning, fluoride treatment, sealant, extractions, fillings—whatever they need.”

As mentioned, the first-year students man the registration and educational booths throughout the gymnasium. They also dress up as the event’s “tooth fairies” to bring some smiles to the children’s faces before their dental treatments. The second-year students escort the kids into the clinic while the third and fourth-year students actually provide the treatments to the children.

A live band, which consisted of first-year dental students, performed music while the children made their way through the educational stations and learned how to properly care for their teeth, avoid foods that are high in sugar and may cause cavities or color some activity sheets with dental students.

Ultimately, the SIU School of Dental Medicine provided children with over $63,000 in comprehensive dental care over the course of the event.

More like this: