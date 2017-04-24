ALTON - After it was established in 2007, National Record Store Day has become a staple for vinyl freaks, music geeks and casual collectors alike.

The annual event is celebrated every year in record stores around the country, including Slackers CDs and Games, located at 317 Homer M Adams Pkwy in Alton. This year, it was celebrated on April 22, and Slackers received several receiving several rare reprints stamped specially for National Record Store Day from such varied artists as Slick Rick, Ben Folds and even a rare live recording of the legendary Jimi Hendrix.

"It's probably our busiest day besides Black Friday," Alton Slackers manager Luis Meneses said. "People line up out the door, come in a rush and leave after picking all the best goodies."

Many stores around the country also have live local acts performing inside their stores, and the Alton Slackers was among those stores. Just after one on Saturday, the Alton Slackers hosted local band, Walloper, which was the second act of six throughout the day.

To add even more incentive to music lovers around the Riverbend, local radio station, WLCA 89.9 FM, which broadcasts from Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) had giveaways of station swag as well as tickets to upcoming shows including The Shins, Portugal the Man and City and Colour.