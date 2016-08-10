"A Day in OZ" Festival returning to Clarksville, Missouri Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.



CLARKSVILLE, Mo. - There's no place like Clarksville. Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, Glinda, Miss Gulch and even the Wicked Witch of the West will all be in Clarksville, Missouri for the second annual "A Day in OZ" Festival on Saturday, August 27th from 10am-5pm.



This special Wizard of Oz-themed day will include an appearance by the Spirit of Oz, the premier professional touring group of Wizard of Oz Characters. They will perform in the park throughout the day. There will also be a Breakfast with the Oz Characters for $8 per person, along with even more games and contests, like a Little Mister Scarecrow Contest, Little Miss Dorothy Contest, Little Clarksville Spirit of Oz Contest, Wizard of Oz Baby contest and a contest for the best wicked witch cackle. The day promises something for everyone in the merry old Land of Oz! The event is free to attend.



The Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce is the sponsor of "A Day in OZ" Festival, and looks forward to welcoming visitors both young and old to the city. "Clarksville will roll out the yellow brick road," said the Chamber Marketing Director, Jackson Bishop. "The Wizard of Oz Character touring group, Spirit of Oz, will be here all day entertaining and greeting guests. Stevens Puppets will be here once again with the crowd pleasing old fashioned Wizard of Oz marionette puppet show. The downtown streets will be lined with vendor booths, including arts and crafts, antiques, flea market, Wizard of Oz collectible booths and much more. Food vendors will also be on site. Along with the contests, there will be live entertainment, a petting zoo, wagon rides, hay scramble, "dunk the wicked witch", a children’s train, games, games, games, an Auntie Em Pie Eating event and so much more! “



Clarksville is also attempting once again, that Guinness World Record for the most people dressed as Wizard of Oz Characters in one location. Costumes must represent a recognizable character in the original 1939 Wizard of Oz movie production.



You may get more information and a complete listing of the schedule of events on the Wizard of Oz festival by visiting their Facebook page Www.facebook.com/adayinozfestival. Or by calling the Chamber at 573-242-3132