ALTON - A woman apparently had a seizure near Broadway and Laclede shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said. 

After suffering from what appeared to be a seizure, the unidentified woman reportedly fell to the pavement, Simmons said. The entire incident was witnessed by a passerby, who Simmons said immediately contacted emergency services who transported the woman to a hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

A motorist who passed the scene shortly after it had occurred reported seeing a scary sight of a half-covered unconscious body with blood on the pavement. Simmons assured the woman was still alive as far as he knew and said she sustained injuries due to the fall. 

More like this:

Letter To The Editor: Retired Alton Police Chief Praises Carolyn MacAfee's Dedication To City
Mar 10, 2025
Ameren Illinois Natural Gas Supervisor Celebrates Birthday Dinner By Saving Woman's Life
Mar 19, 2025
YWCA Of Southwestern Illinois Reminds Community To Nominate Candidates For Women Of Distinction Awards By Feb. 7
Jan 28, 2025
Wood River Woman Denied Pretrial Release Amid Serious Drug Charges
2 days ago
When John Met Jayne: John Simmons Shares Story of Proposal and Coming to Alton
Feb 14, 2025

 