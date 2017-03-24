ALTON - A woman apparently had a seizure near Broadway and Laclede shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said.

After suffering from what appeared to be a seizure, the unidentified woman reportedly fell to the pavement, Simmons said. The entire incident was witnessed by a passerby, who Simmons said immediately contacted emergency services who transported the woman to a hospital.

A motorist who passed the scene shortly after it had occurred reported seeing a scary sight of a half-covered unconscious body with blood on the pavement. Simmons assured the woman was still alive as far as he knew and said she sustained injuries due to the fall.

