BETHALTO - An astounding red sunset preceded an amazing fireworks display Sunday evening in Bethalto.

The fireworks were a culmination of an entire day of family fun located at St. Louis Regional Airport. They commenced at 9 p.m. thanks to the volunteer work of Cornerstone Church. Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow said Sunday's display was "the best one" he had seen so far.

"It's Cornerstone Church's event and they did a great job of it," he said Monday. "This year was the best year yet. They really went over the top with it."

Cornerstone Church Lead Pastor Erik Scottberg said it was his church's honor to bring the fireworks display to the community. He said his church enjoyed providing River Bend area families with the show.

Article continues after sponsor message

"As a church, we want to love God and people," Scottberg said. "This is our way to show our community love, and show people they are loved by us."

The festival leading to the fireworks included live music, games, food and even bounce houses for the children. Scottberg said he was grateful for the work of the Village of Bethalto as well as the Bethalto Fire and Police Departments. He was also grateful for the administration of St. Louis Regional Airport for letting them host the event.

"I can't thank Dave Miller and the rest of the people at the airport for allowing us to do it here," Scottberg said. "Without them, we would not have been able to give this gift to the community."

Overall, Scottberg said, he wanted the people of the River Bend to know his church cares about them.

"We want the community and the people in the community to know they are loved and cared about."

More like this: