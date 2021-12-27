A smile is a gift we can all give this Christmas season. With all the division and everything else going on in our society, we could all use a smile. Unity and happiness are more important than anything in life, especially during the holidays.

One of the reasons that Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carole despised Christmas was because he was alone. We may not share the same views about our society, but as long as we recognize people as people, we can share a smile with each other. In the age of social media, it’s so easy to be overwhelmed by the noise of these platforms if you’re not careful. It’s also easy to allow that noise to turn you into someone you are not.

The Christmas season is spread out over a longer period of time than most other U.S. holidays or celebrations. People are in their best mood during the Christmas season, so why not capitalize on that during this time when we need it the most. Empathy, or the lack thereof, plays a huge part in the way we engage each other. Out of many it only takes a few people to get the ball rolling. Remember, the same day we plant our seeds is not the same day we eat the fruit. It takes time before the harvest comes.

Derrick D. Richardson, Author

