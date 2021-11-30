ST. LOUIS - Krampus is coming to The Darkness - America's scariest haunted house - for one night only, December 11, 2021, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The horrifying event is limited to the first 1,500 tickets sold. Timed tickets are available online at: https://scarefest.fearticket.com/event/orderticket/eventid/740

Guests can scare up holiday pictures with Krampus, enjoy free Christmas candy, and walk through the Darkness which has been reimagined as a creepy Christmas nightmare. The Darkness is located next to Soulard Market at 1525 S. 8th St., St. Louis, MO 63104.

In Alpine folklore, Krampus is a horned beast who helps St. Nicholas by scaring children who have been bad during the year.

Next door to The Darkness, St Louis Escape offers six elaborately themed escape rooms and a 1980's-themed blacklight mini-golf course. Make a frightful night of it by visiting Krampus at the Darkness and adding an escape room and golf outing. Escape Room adventures can be booked now at www.StLouisEscape.com.

More details are available at www.Scarefest.com.

See the Krampus 2021 video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slRvwKgrauc

