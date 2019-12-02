EDWARDSVILLE - Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" is coming back to Troy United Methodist Church.

The heartwarming classic will be presented this year on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3:00 p.m. in the Family Life Center at Troy United Methodist Church in Troy, Illinois.

There is no charge for admission. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time.

A love offering will be available.

This version entitled A Dickens Christmas Carol by Gary Peterson, closely follows the original novella written by Charles Dickens in 1843. Dickens actually referred to it as being “a ghost story of Christmas." It’s a superb tale of redemption too good to only be told at Christmas.

The cast includes nearly 40 church members.

Invite your family and friends! ALL ARE WELCOME!

