GLEN CARBON — The community is invited to attend A Choral Flourish, a series of concerts marking the 25th anniversary of a local singing group. The concerts will take place over three days this fall at different venues in the Metro East area.

The first concert is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at New Bethel United Methodist Church, located at 131 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon. The group will continue its performances on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m. at Lovejoy Presbyterian Church, 2550 Rockhill Rd. in Wood River, followed by a final concert on Sunday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m. at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Rd. in Godfrey.

The singing group has been performing together for 25 years, focusing on music appreciation and community engagement through choral music. According to Bev Schultz, a representative of the group, “We have been singing together for 25 years, sharing music appreciation with our community, and enjoying the blessings that come with singing.”

All concerts are free and open to the public, with a free-will offering accepted. For more information, interested individuals can contact Bev Schultz at 618-581-8313 or via email at bds7803@gmail.com.

