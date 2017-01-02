(Busch Stadium) With the success of the NHL Alumni Classic, it raised the question of what about an MLB Alumni Classic?

Instead of Brett Hull, Bernie Federko, Al MacInnis, Chris Pronger, and Mike Liut marching out to the ice at Busch Stadium, what if it was Ozzie Smith delivering another backflip on the way to shortstop and Willie McGee trotting to the outfield alongside Jim Edmonds?

“You know I think that’s possible,” answered Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals after Monday’s Winter Classic. “The Yankees always used to do the Old-Timer’s Game. I wouldn’t rule it out. I think there’s some unique characteristics to this one that made it so special, but it’s something to talk about.”

The Cardinals currently host a series of Fantasy Camps with several of their alumni participating.

Article continues after sponsor message

BIG SKINNY

-Matt Adams was one of several St. Louis Cardinals players who attended the Winter Classic, although fans may not have recognized him as easily. The first baseman shared that he has lost around 25lbs this off-season, thanks in part to a new training regiment.

Adams has stayed in St. Louis this off-season and has been working out at the stadium with the team yoga/pilates instructor and strength coach Pete Prinzi. Some days, the schedule has included two or even three pilates sessions.

Excited for the upcoming season, Adams also assured that he has not lost any strength during this process, noting that his swing is actually measuring better in tests.

Lance Lynn, Kevin Siegrist, and Kolten Wong were also in attendance for the Winter Classic.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove, Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports