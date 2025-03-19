FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody on Saturday, March 15, 2025, following an attempted wire theft in the 9700 block of St. Clair Avenue, according to the Fairview Heights Police Department. Edwin J. Gonzalez was apprehended after officers responded to a tamper alarm reported by AT&T, leading to the discovery of suspicious activity in the area.

Upon arrival, police officers heard sounds consistent with tampering and located long strips of wire on the ground, suggesting a potential theft. Officers identified a pickup truck parked nearby, which they suspected belonged to the suspect. After determining that Gonzalez had fled the scene on foot, law enforcement coordinated with additional agencies to establish a perimeter.

To aid in the search, an Illinois State Police K9 unit and a Fairview Heights Police drone equipped with thermal imaging technology were deployed. The drone pilot successfully directed officers to Gonzalez's location in the wooded area, leading to his apprehension without incident.

Following his arrest, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney's Office, which issued warrants for Gonzalez on charges of criminal damage to property and interference with utility services, both classified as Class 4 felonies. After being arraigned in St. Clair County Court, he was released under the Safe-T Act's pre-trial release provisions.

Authorities noted a rise in similar crimes in the area and emphasized the importance of community awareness in preventing such incidents. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity and to be vigilant about unexpected service outages, which may indicate tampering.

Required by the Illinois Supreme Court: All persons charged with a crime are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

