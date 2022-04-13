See Women Of Distinction Media Day Video:

(This is one in a series of Women of Distinction honoree profiles)

ALTON - Latasha LeFlore-Porter is recognized as a devoted and inspiring long-time resident of Godfrey and Alton.

Latasha is a loving wife and mother to three highly accomplished men - Adrian, a Captain in the Army in El Paso, TX; Christian, with Bank of America Securities in Manhattan, NY; and Donovan, at Chapman University in Orange, CA.

The YWCA Women Of Distinction event starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Latasha graduated from Alton High School Class of 1989 and went on to the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 1995. In 2005, she received a master’s degree in Educational Leadership. Latasha has over 25 years of experience as an Educator and Administrator.

She has 16 years of experience in the Alton School District. Latasha has played a pivotal role in the Alton School District administration and was Assistant Principal for the elementary and the middle schools before her current position as Principal of Lewis and Clark Elementary School.

Latasha fosters a safe and fun learning ambiance for her students in a stable environment. She develops lasting relationships with her staff and goes above and beyond to make sure they have what they need to be the best teachers they can be.

In 2008, she received the Alton School District Heart of the SchoolAward for going the extra mile. In 2014, she was a recipient of the Alton School District Distinguished Alumni Award.

Latasha is very active in the Alton community. She is a board member of the Alton Black Alumni Association, serving on the Scholarship, Newsletter, and Reunion Committees. She is an Alton Area Optimist Club member, an Alton Administrative Associate member, and a member of the Alton Boys and Girls Club Uncomfortable Conversation Committee. She was honored by the Alton NAACP for Fulfilling the Dream through Education in 2013.

In 2021, she stepped out of her comfort zone and did an amazing job portraying Eliza Walker Williams during Alton Vintage Voices.

Latasha is a devoted Christian and worships at the Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church in Madison Illinois, where she has been a Sunday school teacher.

No matter the situation she always keeps a smile on her face with the most uplifting spirit!

In her own words, her mission in life is "Being dedicated to openly displaying kindness, giving empathy and compassion to all parties, while creating a climate of mutual respect."

