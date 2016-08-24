960 receive degrees at end of Iowa State's 2016 summer term
AMES, Iowa - Iowa State University awarded a total of 960 degrees at the end of the 2016 summer term. Of the students receiving degrees, 579 were awarded bachelor's degrees, 282 master's degrees and 99 doctor of philosophy degrees.
Of the students receiving bachelor's degrees, 78 graduated "With Distinction" (cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude).
Alison Kirwen of Glen Carbon received her Masters of Arts degree in Anthropology.
