ALTON - In May 2025, 95-year-old Bob Becker experienced a memorable turkey hunt on his family’s property in Calhoun County. Despite some early distractions from hens attacking decoys and several jakes passing by without a clear shot, Becker ultimately succeeded in harvesting a turkey after spotting it near the edge of the woods.

Becker, who will turn 96 in September 2025, has maintained an active hunting lifestyle throughout his life, focusing primarily on waterfowl, deer, and turkey. His family’s land in Calhoun County has been in their possession for over a century.

Becker’s extensive involvement in outdoor activities includes a career at Winchester and leadership roles as president of the Migratory Waterfowl Federation and the Illinois Federation for Outdoor Resources.

Cheryl Roberts, his daughter, reflecting on Becker’s recent hunt, noted that he always says this "could be his last hunt."

"You never know at 95," she said. Despite his age, Becker has continued to climb tree stands into his 80s for deer hunting and remains passionate about duck hunting, while also enjoying deer, turkey, and rabbit hunting.

The Alton-born Becker family’s deep roots in Calhoun County underscore a lifelong connection to the land and outdoor traditions that continue to shape their activities today.

