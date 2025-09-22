ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 8-year-old boy died Sunday evening, Sept. 21, 2025, after a backyard swing set collapsed and trapped him beneath a crossbar in the 11300 block of Larimore Road, authorities said.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the accidental death of Cortez Williams Jr., who was found unresponsive at approximately 6 p.m. on September 21, 2025.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a sick case at the residence.

According to a preliminary investigation, Cortez was playing on the swing set when it collapsed. Family members were able to free him, and he initially appeared to have minor injuries.

However, he later became unresponsive and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

