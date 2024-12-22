ALTON — The Alton Firefighters Local 1255 successfully held its 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, providing turkeys and bags of side dishes to community members in need. The event took place at the Alton Fire Department and saw participation from firefighters and their families, who helped distribute the food.

Battalion Chief Derrick Richardson highlighted the significance of the event, noting that this year’s giveaway was particularly meaningful as children of Alton Fire Department members took part in the distribution. “Our aim is to spread joy to those who need a little extra joy,” Richardson said.

Many recipients expressed gratitude for the assistance, with Richardson stating, “Those who received the turkeys were very thankful and appreciative. This is what it is all about.”

The annual tradition continues to foster community spirit and support for those facing challenges during the holiday season.

