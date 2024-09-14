These photos show a couple of the kitchens included in last year’s tour. Top: Dana and John Yowell, bottom: Keran and Walt Harrington.

BUZZ MAGAZINE - Chapter AB of the International PEO Sisterhood will host its annual Kitchen Tour of selected homes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. This year’s tour will highlight the kitchens of six Carlinville area homes owned by: Shannon and Paul Boente, Stacey and Quinn Steiner, Danielle and Owen Sullivan, Siri Engstrom and Tim Wilson, Julie and Chad Stults, and Brandon and Taylor Little.

“After several years of no kitchen tours due to Covid, we brought it back last year and enjoyed the most well attended event as yet,” said Janet Lippold, a member of the Tour committee. “It’s become a popular end-of-summer event, and we’ve had a lot of requests for it this year.”

“People take the tour for a variety of reasons,” added committee member Elisabeth Herndon. “Some folks want to rehab their kitchens and are looking for ideas. Some are building their new houses and hope to find a model to work from. Others are just plain curious about kitchens and, in some cases, even curb appeal as they approach a home they’re visiting.”

Tickets for the Kitchen Tour cost $12 per person and will be available at Main Street Florist, My Sister’s Closet, Heinz Furniture and the Carlinville Public Library in Carlinville as of Sept. 1, 2024. Tickets also are available from committee members, including Maylene Denby, Cynthia LaMar, and Della Sullivan, as well as Lippold and Herndon. They are also available from any member of the organization. Ticket-buyers may visit as many kitchens as they wish and in any order they choose. Maps will be available with the tickets.

Proceeds from the PEO Chapter AB Kitchen Tour go toward a $500 scholarship, each year, for Carlinville High School senior girls who plan to attend college after graduation.

PEO is a women’s international philanthropic education organization that was started more than 150 years ago by seven original members. It is dedicated to furthering educational opportunities for women around the world. The organization has given more than $432 million to more than 125,000 recipients of its projects and programs, locally, nationally and internationally. The Carlinville chapter (AB) has been actively engaged in women’s education since 1911.

This story originally ran in the September 2024 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine: http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

