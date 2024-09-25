Our Daily Show Interview! Howl O Ween Set for 10-5-24!

ST. JACOB - Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors and Partners for Pets are teaming up for the eighth annual “Howl-O-Ween” open house and pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. With dozens of adoptable pets, trick-or-treating, food, kids’ activities, and more, all proceeds will directly support the shelter as it helps pets find new homes.

Several dogs and puppies, as well as cats and kittens, will be available to adopt with discounts on adoption fees. Partners for Pets Executive Director Erika Pratte said some can be adopted for $25 each, while others are available for free.

“Come out, enjoy our shelter!” Pratte said. “We have dozens if not over 100 adoptable pets on site. Adoption fees are going to be decreased down to $25, some of them are completely waived.”

There will also be tours of the facility, trick-or-treating, and much more happening at this year’s “Howl-O-Ween.” To help everyone get into the Halloween spirit, both attendees and their pets are encouraged to wear costumes.

“We are going to have adoptable pets, trick-or-treating, crafts and games, we have a balloon artist, face painters … Spin the Wheel for prizes, gift baskets [and] raffle tickets,” Pratte said.

Food will be served on-site as Real Estate Broker/Manager John McNamara grills up hot dogs for attendees, who can also enjoy chips, popcorn, and vampire-themed donuts. McNamara said the realtors’ partnership with the shelter makes sense, as “pets need new homes, and we sell new homes.”

Children can also take part in the day’s family-friendly festivities with arts, crafts, and games. A volunteer workforce of about 30 agents has been hard at work preparing the event to offer something for everybody.

“Even if you’re not coming out to adopt a pet, we [have] so many other things happening,” Pratte added.

Amy McGarr, director of administrative services for Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors, said many agents have sponsored a pet leading up to the event. These pet sponsorships will help offset their healthcare costs, including costs associated with spaying, neutering, vaccinations, and more. For a full list of sponsored pets, their sponsors, and a link to complete your own adoption request, visit brownrealtors.com/petevent.

Partners For Pets is located at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob. Pratte emphasized that while their five acre facility may be a bit out of the way, they’re proud to call it home and welcome attendees to see it for themselves on the upcoming facility tours.

“We have a beautiful facility that we’re super proud of on five acres in the country,” she said. “We would love to walk you through our kennels and see. If you’re interested in looking at our dogs or our cats, great - if you just want to see what we’re about, and consider volunteering, fostering, we want to support our community.”

Each pet adopted and each dollar raised will greatly benefit the shelter as it faces its highest-ever “intake” rate of animals.

“Intake is higher than ever this year,” Pratte said. “Adoptions are nice and healthy, but we’re establishing a very heavy need in our community and beyond. Adoptions are always going to help us further that mission and help those animals.”

To find out more about the upcoming “Howl-O-Ween” pet adoption event, see the full Our Daily Show! interview with Pratte, McGarr, and McNamara at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

