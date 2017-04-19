SPRINGFIELD – In honor of National Volunteer Week, the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Commission) will present 24 Illinoisans and four businesses with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during a special reception at the Old State Capitol on April 25, 2017 at 1 p.m. The award recognizes volunteers and volunteer programs that have made a difference in Illinois and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service. Governor Bruce Rauner has proclaimed April 23-29, 2017 as National Volunteer Week in Illinois.

“Those that are honored at the event are part of millions of Illinoisans that gave 286.6 million hours of their time to others in 2016,” said Commission Executive Director Scott McFarland. “These particular individuals and businesses have gone above and beyond in their efforts at improving their communities through volunteerism. We are proud to have them serving in Illinois.”

Nearly 200 nominations were received by the Commission in six categories (adult, AmeriCorps, business, senior, Senior Corps, and youth) from the Commission’s five service regions across the state (Northeast, Northwest, East Central, West Central, and Southern). Commissioners reviewed the nomination applications and selected 28 award winners.

The following are the 2017 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients. More information about each recipient is available at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

Adult Award Recipients:

East Central: Martina Mustroph – Urbana

For service to: Hermes Clinic

Northeast: David Cheeks – Chicago

For service to: Greater Chicago Food Depository

Northwest: Vicki Cover – Dixon

For service to: Kreider Services

Southern: Jonathan H.N. Long – Glen Carbon

For service to: Edwardsville NAACP Branch #3014

West Central: Stephen Born - Springfield

For service to: Lutheran Early Response Team

AmeriCorps Member Recipients:

East Central: Sarah Koeller - Conshohocken, PA (former resident of IL)

For service to: McLean County Health Department

Northeast: Genesis Rios - Chicago

For service to: Community Health

Northwest: Melissa Calhoun – Rock Island

For service to: Esperanza Child Care Center

Southern: Zorina “Ann” Brown – East St. Louis

For service to: Operation AmeriCorps - East St. Louis

West Central: Jamie Burns - Macomb

For service to: McDonough County Health Department

Business Recipients:

East Central: Martin's IGA Plus - Effingham

For service to: Organizations in Effingham County

Northeast: Motorola Mobility - Chicago

For service to: Citizen Schools

Southern: Zimdars Air Conditioning and Heating - Louisville

For service to: Meals on Wheels of CEFS

West Central: Hy-Vee Canton

For service to: Fulton County Emergency Services Disaster Agency

Senior Recipients:

East Central: Larry Altenbaumer - Decatur

For service to: Grow Decatur

Northeast: Richard Erickson - Wheaton

For service to: Reflections: A Community Project to Celebrate and Recognize Veterans Past and Present

Northwest: Mark Lawrence - Rockford

For service to: Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 984 at the Rockford Veterans Affairs Primary Care clinic

Southern: Ernest J. Collins – Mt. Vernon

For service to: American Legion Post #141-Mt. Vernon, IL

West Central: Roger Crawford - Washington

For service to: American Cancer Society

Senior Corps Member:

East Central: Genevieve Sutton - Sullivan

For service to: Mid-Illinois Senior Services

Northeast: Sarah Marsh - Joliet

For service to: Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet

Northwest: Beryl Hutson - Rockford

For service to: Boone County Jail

Southern: Sharon Kossman- Swansea

For service to: Southwestern IL College Senior Companion Program

West Central: Joseph Sutcliffe - Quincy

For service to: United Way of Adams County

Youth Award Recipients:

Northeast: Lily Alter – Oak Park

For service to: Housing Forward

Northwest: Victoria Kuzlik - Byron

For service to: Coats For Hope of Ogle County

Southern: Jha'Shaira Farmer – East St. Louis

For service to: East Side Aligned

West Central: Riley Moran - Peoria

For service to: Neighborhood House

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the State.