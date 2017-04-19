8th annual Governor's Volunteer Service Awards announced
SPRINGFIELD – In honor of National Volunteer Week, the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Commission) will present 24 Illinoisans and four businesses with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during a special reception at the Old State Capitol on April 25, 2017 at 1 p.m. The award recognizes volunteers and volunteer programs that have made a difference in Illinois and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service. Governor Bruce Rauner has proclaimed April 23-29, 2017 as National Volunteer Week in Illinois.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“Those that are honored at the event are part of millions of Illinoisans that gave 286.6 million hours of their time to others in 2016,” said Commission Executive Director Scott McFarland. “These particular individuals and businesses have gone above and beyond in their efforts at improving their communities through volunteerism. We are proud to have them serving in Illinois.”
Nearly 200 nominations were received by the Commission in six categories (adult, AmeriCorps, business, senior, Senior Corps, and youth) from the Commission’s five service regions across the state (Northeast, Northwest, East Central, West Central, and Southern). Commissioners reviewed the nomination applications and selected 28 award winners.
The following are the 2017 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients. More information about each recipient is available at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.
Adult Award Recipients:
East Central: Martina Mustroph – Urbana
For service to: Hermes Clinic
Northeast: David Cheeks – Chicago
For service to: Greater Chicago Food Depository
Northwest: Vicki Cover – Dixon
For service to: Kreider Services
Southern: Jonathan H.N. Long – Glen Carbon
For service to: Edwardsville NAACP Branch #3014
West Central: Stephen Born - Springfield
For service to: Lutheran Early Response Team
AmeriCorps Member Recipients:
East Central: Sarah Koeller - Conshohocken, PA (former resident of IL)
For service to: McLean County Health Department
Northeast: Genesis Rios - Chicago
For service to: Community Health
Northwest: Melissa Calhoun – Rock Island
For service to: Esperanza Child Care Center
Southern: Zorina “Ann” Brown – East St. Louis
For service to: Operation AmeriCorps - East St. Louis
West Central: Jamie Burns - Macomb
For service to: McDonough County Health Department
Business Recipients:
East Central: Martin's IGA Plus - Effingham
For service to: Organizations in Effingham County
Northeast: Motorola Mobility - Chicago
For service to: Citizen Schools
Southern: Zimdars Air Conditioning and Heating - Louisville
For service to: Meals on Wheels of CEFS
West Central: Hy-Vee Canton
For service to: Fulton County Emergency Services Disaster Agency
Senior Recipients:
East Central: Larry Altenbaumer - Decatur
For service to: Grow Decatur
Northeast: Richard Erickson - Wheaton
For service to: Reflections: A Community Project to Celebrate and Recognize Veterans Past and Present
Northwest: Mark Lawrence - Rockford
For service to: Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 984 at the Rockford Veterans Affairs Primary Care clinic
Southern: Ernest J. Collins – Mt. Vernon
For service to: American Legion Post #141-Mt. Vernon, IL
West Central: Roger Crawford - Washington
For service to: American Cancer Society
Senior Corps Member:
East Central: Genevieve Sutton - Sullivan
For service to: Mid-Illinois Senior Services
Northeast: Sarah Marsh - Joliet
For service to: Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet
Northwest: Beryl Hutson - Rockford
For service to: Boone County Jail
Southern: Sharon Kossman- Swansea
For service to: Southwestern IL College Senior Companion Program
West Central: Joseph Sutcliffe - Quincy
For service to: United Way of Adams County
Youth Award Recipients:
Northeast: Lily Alter – Oak Park
For service to: Housing Forward
Northwest: Victoria Kuzlik - Byron
For service to: Coats For Hope of Ogle County
Southern: Jha'Shaira Farmer – East St. Louis
For service to: East Side Aligned
West Central: Riley Moran - Peoria
For service to: Neighborhood House
The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the State.