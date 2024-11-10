COLLINSVILLE — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 conducted Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) in Madison and St. Clair counties in October, resulting in a total of 88 citations and arrests aimed at enhancing road safety.

Captain Casey Faro, the commander of ISP Troop 8, announced the results of the RSCs, which included three driving under the influence (DUI) citations and ten other alcohol or drug-related citations. In addition, law enforcement issued citations for various traffic violations, including 12 occupant restraint offenses, 32 registration offenses, 30 driver’s license offenses, and 14 insurance violations. Officers also provided 24 written warnings during the checks.

According to ISP, alcohol and drug impairment contributes to over 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, highlighting the importance of such safety initiatives. Nationally, there is an alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes. The RSCs are part of a broader effort to remove dangerous DUI offenders from the roads and ensure safer driving conditions.

This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, which supports efforts to enhance traffic safety throughout the state.

