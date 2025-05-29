GODFREY - An 85-year-old man - Morris E. Gross - died, and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Airport Road in Godfrey over the Memorial Day weekend.

The collision occurred at approximately 5:24 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025, near the 1100 block of Airport Road in Godfrey.

Gross was a passenger in a classic Corvette involved in the crash.

Godfrey Fire Protection District first responders performed CPR on Gross at the scene, fire officials said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Authorities have not released additional details about the other vehicle or the condition of its occupants.